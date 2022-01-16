Bola Ahmed Tinubu has is already boasting that he will overcome the challenges on his way to victory in the 2023 presidential election

The APC's national leader made the boast on Saturday, January 15, after his visit to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Tinubu added that he is sure of emerging the winner of the election because of the massive support from his allies

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that despite the challenges in his way ahead of the 2023 presidential election, he is sure of victory in the end.

The APC's national leader made this remark of certainty on Saturday, January 15, after his visit to Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state, The Cable reports.

Tinubu said the support he is getting is massive (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Tinubu said he is confident based on the positive reactions and support he is getting from critical stakeholders and allies, which, according to him, has been encouraging and overwhelming, Daily Trust added.

The former Lagos governor admitted that life itself is a series of challenges but added that he is ready to face any hurdle and overcome it eventually.

He said:

“Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge. I am sure I would face challenges and I have the confidence that I will overcome them.

“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election."

Meanwhile, Chief Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had given his opinion on Tinubu's presidential ambition.

The influential PDP chieftain said Tinubu cannot manage the resources of Nigeria and as such, citizens should be careful of whom they elect in 2023.

George in a recent exclusive interview with Vanguard said he would not be able to bear the pain to see Tinubu represent Nigeria on the international plain if he succeeds President Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng