Peter Obi, a for governor of Anambra state, has not completely denied interest in the 2023 presidential election

However, the ex-vice presidential candidate has appealed to Nigerians to give him some time to make up his mind

Obi made this submission known on Twitter recently while responding to a tweep who is ready to sue him if he fail sto declare for presidency

A former vice presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pter Obi, has spoken on what he needs before he will indicate interest in the presidential race.

In a tweet on Saturday, January 15, the former Anambra governor pleaded with Nigerians to give him some time to make some consultations before making his decision public, Guardian reports.

Obi said he has no mony at the moment for court cases

Obi, responding to a tweep who threatened to sue him if he fails to declare for the presidential election, wrote:

“I wish I knew your real name. But the truth is, I don’t have money to spend on a court case. Give me some time.”

The Twitter user who goes by the name FakeBuhari had tweeted:

“If at the end of this month you don’t declare interest for the presidency in the 2023 election, be ready for legal action. Leave #AFCON2021 for Orji UZOR Kalu, that is his calling, not yours. Your calling is excellent economic leadership. Congrats #TeamNigeria.”

Obi appealed with the individual no to sue him because he has no money for court cases.

A lot of Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the renowned economist to join Atiku Abubakar in the race as they did during the 2019 general elections.

Many persons beleive that the duo will make a perfect match and harness experience to lead the country to actualise its collective dreams.

Come back to APGA or you'll never succeed, party boss tells Peter Obi

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, had advised Obi to come back to the party.

Oye who spoke to journalists on Wednesday, November 10, after APGA's candidate, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, was declared winner of the election, said Obi performed excellently as governor on the platform of the party.

However, he noted that the spirit of APGA left the 2019 PDP vice presidential candidate when he defected from the party.

