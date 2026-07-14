VDM has defended Femi Gbajabiamila against the widely discussed ₦400 million bribery allegation but immediately introduced another claim

The social media activist questioned an alleged presidential directive linked to the release of ₦54 billion from the NUPRC

Presidency has dismissed previous allegations and ordered an investigation into the PFIPC controversy

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

In a recent video, VDM stated that President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, should not be accused of collecting the alleged ₦400 million bribe because, according to him, no evidence has been presented to support the claim.

VDM defends Femi Gbajabiamila against the widely discussed ₦400 million bribery allegation. Photos: VDM/Femi Gbajabiamila/Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Source: Instagram

Despite defending Gbajabiamila on the bribery allegation, VDM shifted attention to another issue.

He questioned an alleged directive that reportedly led to the release of ₦54 billion from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), arguing that the arrangement deserved public scrutiny.

However, the allegation has not been confirmed by any investigative or judicial authority.

Presidency maintains position

The Presidency has repeatedly insisted that Gbajabiamila has no connection with the PFIPC controversy.

President Tinubu has also directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the matter and all related allegations. As of the time of filing this report, no official findings have substantiated VDM's latest claim.

Watch an X video of VDM talking about Femi Gbajabiamila.

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users

@CredoEngr stated:

"Slip the beans since you've decided to be the judge of the public opinion court. Say all you know so if we must believe you, we should do so based on facts we processed not based on own perception."

@charles_chally noted:

"The man said they requested for 48% of the allocation, who is the person dat requested for dat percentage?? Why is Gbajabiamila mentioned at dat point? Why wld it be after he refused to remit the percentage dat the whole saga came up??"

VDM questions an alleged presidential directive linked to the release of ₦54 billion from the NUPRC. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM taunts Chris Okafor about Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his interpretation of what the cleric had said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims that her father had made about her.

Source: Legit.ng