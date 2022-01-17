The governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade, on Sunday, January 16, arrived arrived Abuja for a high-level consultation with the prominent stakeholders of the All Progresives Congess (APC).

Governor Ayade is expected to meet with leaders of the ruling party and other major stakeholders on the way forward on 2023 general elections, AIT News reports.

Ayade said he hopes to return to Cross River with good news (Photo: Sir Benedict Ayade)

Source: Facebook

Confriming the report, Ayade wrote on Sunday on his Facebook page that as the only APC south-south state in the country, his role is to make sure Cross River is given the recognition it deserves.

He expressed hope that the meeting will yiled positive results as expected.

Ayade wrote:

"This morning I left for Abuja to attend a crucial meeting with my brother Governor's in the APC.

"This meeting is particularly important as we intend to discuss issues of national interest as it involves our party ahead of the 2023 elections.

"Cross River being the only APC state in the south south, my role is to articulate our position and to ensure that Cross River is given it's pride of place in our national politics. I look forward to coming back with good news concerning all the issues as it affects our dear state."

Sources are claiming that Ayade is at the verge of declaring interest to join the presidential race, although he is yet to officialy make his intention public.

Some reliable sources has informed APC stakeholders from Cross River about the governor's presidential ambition.

