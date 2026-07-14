The principal of the affected school confirmed that two teachers abducted alongside pupils were killed by their kidnappers

John Olaleye was killed on the first Sunday of June 2026, following the earlier death of Mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun

The kidnappers claimed the teachers were executed because they wanted to mount pressure on Nigerian state actors to yield to their demands

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Two teachers who were abducted alongside pupils in the Oriire area of Oyo state have been confirmed dead, killed by the kidnappers who held them captive.

Mrs. Folake Alamu, the principal of Community High School, located in the Ahoro-Esiele community of Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) in Oyo state, made the disclosure on Monday, July 13, 2026, revealing that both John Olaleye and Mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun lost their lives while in the custody of the terrorists.

Premium Times confirmed Olaleye's tragic execution.

Principal Folake Alamu confirmed that abducted teachers John Olaleye and Michael Oyedokun were killed in kidnappers' den.

Source: Original

Oyo: John Olaleye killed by terrorists

Alamu spoke to the press on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Ibadan, after she, along with teachers and students, was rescued from a 56-day captivity by terrorists in Oyo state.

According to Alamu, Olaleye was killed on the first Sunday of June 2026. The death of Oyedokun had been confirmed earlier, making him the first of the two staff members of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission to be killed.

The principal stated that the kidnappers killed the two male tutors purposely to pressure the government into meeting their demands, Channels TV reported.

The infamous abduction had drawn significant national and international attention, with security agencies actively engaged in efforts to secure the release of those held.

A photo of the late Olaleye, shared via X (formerly Twitter), can be viewed below:

UN urged to probe abduction

Meanwhile, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has called on the United Nations (UN) and other international human rights and accountability bodies to examine the circumstances surrounding the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire LGA.

Makinde said the incident raises questions that require independent scrutiny beyond Nigeria’s domestic institutions.

He made the call on Monday evening, July 13, in a statewide broadcast hours after the Nigerian military formally handed over the rescued pupils and teachers to the state government following their release after spending 56 days in captivity.

The Oyo governor said while the victims had regained their freedom, the circumstances surrounding the incident were “sufficiently grave and unusual” to warrant an independent review.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state asks UN to probe Oyo abduction as the presidency kicks. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Oyo abduction: Presidency slams Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency faulted Governor Makinde over his call for a United Nations-backed investigation into the abduction and rescue of pupils and teachers in Oriire LGA, insisting that Nigeria’s security agencies have already provided a comprehensive account of the operation and that there is no basis for an international inquiry.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga described the governor’s demand as unnecessary and politically driven, maintaining that the federal government has absolute confidence in the country’s security institutions and their handling of the rescue mission.

Source: Legit.ng