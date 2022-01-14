Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has called on the people of the southwest region to back Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

The chairman of the NURTW in Lagos state made the call following Tinubu's visit to Zamfara over the recent deadly bandits attack in the state

In a social media post, MC Oluomo described the former governor of Lagos as the incoming president of Nigeria

Lagos - Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos state, has urged the southwest to support the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

MC Oluomo made call via a video posted on Instagram, sharing a video of Tinubu when the former Lagos state governor paid a visit to the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, over the recent attacks on citizens of the state by bandits.

Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), Lagos NURTW chairman, begged the southwest to Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition. Photo credit: Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“My amiable APC national leader and incoming president (insha allah) visits Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, to sympathise with them over the senseless bloodletting occasioned by the nefarious activities of the bandits.

“This is another call to our brothers and sisters in the South-West to support our father, son and friend, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential election. A man with God is a majority."

Source: Legit.ng