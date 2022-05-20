Ahead of APC presidential primary, Yemi Osinbajo has met with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo

According to the vice president, the 2023 general elections is crucial to the future of Nigeria as a whole

Also, Osinbajo paid a courtesy visit on the Chairman, Imo Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, May 20 met with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo behind closed doors, as part of consultations for his 2023 presidential bid.

In an interview with newsmen in Owerri shortly after the meeting, the vice president said the 2023 general elections was crucial to the future of the country.

2023: Osinbajo visists Imo state, declares there is a lot to be done



The vice president said he had a fruitful deliberation with the delegates on some critical issues that concerned the economy and the future of the country.





He said:

“We have had a very engaging time with delegates from Imo state.

“We talked about a wide range of issues from the economy to security to education, and what we need to do as well as some of the current challenges and how we need to deal with some of these challenges.

“As you know, there’s a lot that needs to be done in the areas of economy and security. And a lot has been done which I can’t go into details.”

The vice president was earlier received by Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

The governor was joined by his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku; Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh; the Imo APC state party chairman, Chief Dr. Ebere McDonald, and many state and party officials.

Osinbajo also paid a courtesy visit on the Chairman, Imo Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke.

