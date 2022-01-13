Kingsley Moghalu says he forgot to inform the President, Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for President in the 2023

The presidential hopeful said this following the statement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in which the APC national leader said he has informed Buhari of his decision

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party in 2019

Kingsley Moghalu has declared that he forgot to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is believed to have tweeted this in apparent mockery of All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu; and Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi.

MoghaIu says he forgot to inform Buhari he is running for president. Photo: Femi Adesina. Kingsly Moghalu

Source: Facebook

He tweeted:

“I forgot to inform President @Mbuhari that I am running for president. But I informed Nigerians, of whom he is one, so no wahala (problem)!”

The two APC members had separately visited Buhari in Aso Villa this week and informed the president of their intention to contest the next presidential election.

Moghalu was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party in 2019 but he lost the election to Buhari. He joined the African Democratic Congress in 2021 and declared his intention to run for the exalted office in Aso Villa again in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng