A former deputy governor of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, says he had an opportunity to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 but refused.

Moghalu explained that neither of the parties can help to actualise his vision for Nigeria.

The Punch reports that he made this disclosure while speaking during an interview on Sunday, October 17.

Moghalu recently joined the African Democratic Congress to pursue his presidential ambition.

He said:

“I do not believe that the Nigerian political leadership class is sincere or capable of changing this country for the better.

“In 2019, I had the opportunity to join the PDP or the APC but I advised myself to introduce my vision to Nigerians and take a long-term approach to my political career.

“Because I did not feel satisfied just going in to become part of the system that feeds fat on the commonwealth of Nigerians. If I join APC or PDP today, I have gone to take care of myself but the vision I have for the people, I do not think these parties are able to accommodate it, I don’t think they are able to execute it.

“So we must build an alternative to them and educate the voters towards that alternative.”

Moghalu further lamented that the economic situation in the country is frustrating, noting that youths travelling abroad shouldn’t be blamed.

He affirmed thus:

“Look at young people in this country, everyone wants to go, leave the country because there is so much misery, so much economic frustration.

“And I don’t blame them for leaving. My heart goes out to those young people. I want to lead the creation of a new Nigeria to which they can return.”

