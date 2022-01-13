Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Wednesday, January 12, reportedly met with the national leader of the APC

An anonymous source said the meeting bordered on the 2023 presidency and the forthcoming Ekiti state governorship poll

Fayemi's meeting came days after Tinubu announced to the press that he intends to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president in 2023

Lagos - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has met the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the forthcoming APC governorship primary in Ekiti State and the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng notes that Fayemi’s visit to Tinubu on Wednesday, January 12, came barely two days after the former governor of Lagos state revealed his intention to contest the presidency in 2023.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, has met with Bola Tinubu, APC leader, over the Ekiti state guber election and the 2023 presidential poll. Photo credits: Tinubu Support Group -TSG, Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that Fayemi has had discussions with Tinubu over the latter’s presidential ambition and the need to ensure that the southwest gets the APC presidential ticket.

An anonymous source was cited as saying that the southwest APC may be endorsing one candidate in order to present a united front.

Tinubu, Fayemi's frosty relationship

The Punch further cited an unnamed politician as saying Fayemi and Tinubu’s relationship had become frosty in recent time due to the alleged role played by the Ekiti state governor in the sacking of Adams Oshiomhole as the APC national chairman and his hobnobbing with the APC Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The politician also noted that Fayemi had been accused of victimising Tinubu’s supporters under the aegis of the South West Agenda 2023 led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye and preventing them from holding processions in the state.

Fayemi is also believed to be nursing a presidential ambition in 2023.

Ekiti governorship election 2023

Meanwhile, Fayemi is believed to be supporting the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, to succeed him as Ekiti governor while Tinubu is supporting Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The politician said Fayemi decided to meet Tinubu to seek his support over his choice of successor.

APC postpones Ekiti governorship primary election, announces new date

Meanwhile, the governorship primary election of the ruling APC in Ekiti state has been postponed.

Legit.ng gathered that the exercise which was earlier slated for Saturday, January 22, will now take place on Saturday January 27.

This was disclosed in the party’s official notice shared on Facebook by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Source: Legit.ng