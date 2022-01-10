APC has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Ekiti state governorship primary election

The ruling party on Sunday announced January 27, 2022 for the conduct of the governorship primary election

This was contained in the party’s official notice issued by the national secretary of the APC Caretaker committee John James Akpanudodehe

Abuja - The governorship primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has been postponed.

Legit.ng gatherd that the exercise which was earlier slated for Saturday, January 22, will now take place on Saturday January 27.

The All Progressives Congress has fixed a new date for its governorship primary election in Ekiti state. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in the party’s official notice shared on Facebook by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, tthe national secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

In the revised timetable, the party also announced changes in dates for the submission of interest forms among other events.

Forms for the gubernatorial position was fixed at N22.5million. The nomination form costs N20 million, while the expression of interest goes for N2.5 million

However, female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees.

