Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has thrown a jibe at his fellow presidential aspirant in the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Kalu, one of the principal officers in the Nigerian Senate, says the ruling party is not owned by Tinubu

Senator Kalu is one of the politicians who will slug it out with Tinubu at the APC presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Former Abia state governor and chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is owned by the people of Nigeria and not a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Kalu made the comment while being interviewed by Arise Television on Thursday, January 13.

Senator Kalu says he is interested in contesting for the 2023 presidential election under the APC. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

He made the comment days after Tinubu had visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, and told him of his ambition to contest the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I don’t own the party, neither does Bola Tinubu or any other person in the party. The party is owned by the Nigerian people and they are the only people; in a democratic setup, majority always have their way.

“Unless the party zone this thing (ticket) directly to us (southeast), if we go by majority in our next convention, if it’s not properly settled and agreed upon, none of us will get it.”

Meanwhile, Henry Chibuike Ugwu, a public affairs commentator and legal practitioner, said Senator Kalu is not fit to be Nigeria's president.

Ugwu wrote on his Twitter page:

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, serving senator who should ordinarily be in prison for corruption in office, has declared for president under APC.

“He says he can lead an economic miracle in Nigeria, probably the same miracle he performed in Abia state after 8 years as governor.”

Deji Adeyanju rejects Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, an activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has rejected the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Reacting to Tinubu's interest to lead Nigeria, Kogi-born Adeyanju warned Nigerians to be wary of the former Lagos state governor, accusing him of corruption.

He said Tinubu will mortgage Nigeria's future as he allegedly did to Lagos state.

Bode George dismisses Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

Similarly, Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, has described the presidential ambition of Tinubu as a huge joke.

George further said Tinubu would be shocked by how things will go and how he will be double-crossed by those he is trusting.

He said the southwest had quality leaders who could produce the next president of Nigeria, adding that Tinubu was not one of them.

Source: Legit.ng