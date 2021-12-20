Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, says it needs N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections in the country

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this known when he appeared before a Senate committee on Monday, December 20

Professor Yakubu, however, revealed that INEC has already received N100 billion from the federal government

National Assembly - Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has revealed that the electoral body will require N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections.

Channels Television reports that he disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate committee on appropriation at the National Assembly on Monday, December 20.

The Yakubu-led INEC says it requires N305billion to conduct the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The INEC boss also noted that the amount will enable the commission to prepare for the election and purchase all the materials needed and also cover several bye-elections across the country.

He, however, stated that the commission has already received N100 billion out of the required amount for the elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Prof Mahmood noted that the 2022 Appropriation bill had made provision for the sum of N140 billion of which N40 billion is for the regular budget of the commission while the remaining N100 billion is for the preparation of the 2023 general elections.

Senate receives seven INEC nominees from Buhari

Recall that the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, December 14 received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of six nominees as National Commissioners, and one other as Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

The request was contained in a letter dated Friday, December 10, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari explained that the request was made pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Senate rejects Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Senate rejected Lauretta Onochie's nomination as a national commissioner of INEC.

Onochie, a presidential media aide, was rejected following the consideration of the report of the committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

The Senate at the committee of the whole, thereafter, voted against Onochie's nomination as the INEC commissioner.

Source: Legit.ng