Nigerians have been urged to support presidential candidates of Igbo extraction ahead of the 2023 general election

The call was made by the leadership of the South-East Muslim Elders Council on Monday, January 10

The council also assured that the group and its members would be throwing their weight behind the move to have an Igbo president come 2023

A Muslim community in the southeast has thrown their weight behind calls for an Igbo president come 2023.

The community members under the aegis of South-East Muslim Elders Council said Nigeria's president in 2023 should come from the Igbo extraction.

The Punch reports that the council said that having an Igbo president in 2023 is sacrosanct and cannot be up for a debate.

The Muslim community in the southeast have called for an Igbo president Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

According to the group, the north, southwest and south-south geopolitical regions have had their fair share in the presidency and should allow the southeast to have an opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The group said since the advent of democracy in Nigeria, the southeast region is yet to have a shot at the presidential seat.

Speaking after a meeting in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state, Suleiman Akandu, who read the group's resolution said they were worried about the non-inclusion of Muslimes in the southeast region.

Akandu called on governors across the region and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to always include the Muslim community in their political and socio-economic deliberations.

He said:

“Also we resolved to support the clamour for Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023."

“This is predicated on the fact that Nigeria is hatched on three stands, Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba. So under natural circumstances, it is the turn of the east."

Field Northern Candidate In 2023 Elections And Lose, Buhari's Minister Tells Parties

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment said the idea of the rotational presidency is contained in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said that that the south should produce Nigeria's next leader as other regions have already enjoyed such privileges.

Ngige also said that political parties that field northern candidates ahead of the 2023 elections will be disappointed.

Buhari Finally Endorses Tinubu As His Successor? Osinbajo's Aide Speaks

There are unconfirmed claims that Bola Tinubu has officially informed President Buhari of his plan to succeed him in 2023.

The reports also alleged that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also present when the APC national leader was speaking with Buhari on his presidential ambition.

However, Osinbajo's aide, Laolu Akande, has denied knowledge of the rumoured development, describing the who talk as kite flying.

Source: Legit.ng