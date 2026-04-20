The Gospel of John’s verse 8:44 has long been interpreted literally, fuelling harmful stereotypes about Jews

Medieval depictions, such as the Judensau, reinforced the dangerous idea of Jews as “children of the devil”

Modern biblical scholarship stresses the rhetorical context of these texts, offering tools to counter antisemitic misuse

The Gospel of John contains one of the most controversial passages in the New Testament.

In John 8:44, Jesus is recorded as saying to the jews: “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires.”

Biblical scholarship exposes misuse of John 8:44 in antisemitic narratives. Photo credit: Arte & Immagini srl/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This statement has often been interpreted as directed at Jews who did not believe in him, particularly the Pharisees. However, biblical scholars stress that this was part of an internal Jewish debate, using rhetorical language rather than a literal claim.

Medieval representations of Jews

In 1943, Joshua Trachtenberg published The Devil and the Jews: The Medieval Conception of the Jew and its Relation to Modern Antisemitism. He argued that medieval stereotypes about Jews stemmed from the idea that they were “children of the devil.” This belief led to harmful depictions, including accusations that Jews used Christian blood in rituals, poisoned wells, desecrated the sacred host, and were not truly human.

One extreme example was the Judensau (Jewish sow), an image showing Jews suckling from a pig, often accompanied by the devil. These images were carved into churches in German-speaking regions between the 13th and 16th centuries, and some remain visible today.

Jews as devils and animals

The identification of Jews with animals or demonic figures persisted into modern times. Conspiracy theories, such as claims that “reptiles rule the world,” often indirectly target Jews. These stereotypes echo medieval libels and continue to fuel antisemitic narratives.

John 8:39-44 is central to this issue. In the passage, Jesus disputes with Jews who claim Abraham as their father. He counters that they are not true children of Abraham or God, but of the devil. This rhetoric was later echoed in Revelation 2:9 and 3:9, where unbelieving Jews are described as belonging to the “synagogue of Satan.”

While originally rhetorical, later interpretations treated these words as literal truth. Church Fathers such as Chrysostomus in the fourth century warned Christians against synagogues, equating them with demons. Martin Luther, in his 16th-century text On the Jews and Their Lies, repeated medieval accusations and described Jews as “wicked children of the devil.”

Dangerous use of biblical texts

Trachtenberg recognised that antisemitic stereotypes were deeply rooted in biblical interpretations. His work, written during World War II, highlighted how dehumanising Jews as children of the devil contributed to persecution. Even in recent times, antisemitic attackers have used John 8:44 to justify violence, as seen in Charlottesville in 2017 and Pittsburgh in 2018.

Can biblical scholarship counter this?

According to Protestant University, modern biblical scholarship provides tools to understand the rhetorical and literary context of passages like John 8:44. Scholars emphasise that these words were part of a dispute within Judaism, not a universal condemnation of Jews. Recognising the rhetorical nature of such texts helps prevent their misuse in antisemitic contexts.

By highlighting the historical and literary background, scholars can challenge harmful interpretations and remind readers that rhetoric is not eternal truth. This approach is vital in countering conspiracy theories and antisemitic stereotypes that persist today.

John 8:44 has been misused throughout history to justify antisemitism. While the passage reflects a rhetorical dispute in the Gospel of John, later interpretations turned it into a dangerous stereotype. Biblical scholarship plays a crucial role in exposing these misuses and promoting understanding, ensuring that ancient rhetoric does not fuel modern hatred.

Conspiracy theories spread harmful myths linking Jews to satanic practices. Photo credit: Diy23/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu reacts after Israeli soldier was seen smashing Jesus Christ statue

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on April 19 that a soldier was photographed smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, sparking global outrage.

The image, shared widely online, prompted immediate condemnation and raised concerns about respect for religious symbols.

Source: Legit.ng