There have been calls for the 2023 presidential slot to be zoned to the southeast by the major political parties in the country

Influential groups like the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nzuko Umunna, and Alaigbo Development Foundation have been very vocal in calling for an Igbo presidency in 2023

While the calls for an Igbo presidency have been very loud in the last few weeks, only one tow prominent southeast politicians have since declared their interest in the highly coveted seat

FCT, Abuja - In the coming weeks, it is expected that prominent Igbo politicians will declare their interest in the number one position in the country.

Legit.ng lists 5 major southeast politicians who are expected to contest for the presidential tickets of their various parties and the two politicians who have already indicated an interest in the race.

1. Senator Anyim Pius Anyim

The Ebonyi-born politician is a former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He has since declared his interest to contest for the presidency in his party, the Peoples Democratic Party. He is the first prominent Igbo politician to declare interest in the race and he has since followed his words with actions by visiting influential Nigerians across the country to intimate them about his interest in governing the country.

2. Mr. Kingsley Moghalu

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has also declared his interest in contesting for the 2023 presidency. Moghalu who is from Anambra state, has since moved to the African Democratic Congress to actualise his ambition. He is the only candidate outside the two major political parties - the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who has announced his intention. He is majorly seen as a lightweight politician by the powers that be.

3. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu is a former governor of Abia state and the current Senator Majority Whip in the National Assembly. He is one of the frontline politicians from the southeast at the moment. Knowns for his immense generosity and national connections, Kalu is said to be gearing up to contest for the coveted seat. In the weeks leading up to the end of 2021, the caliber of visitors Kalu received in his Abuja home, indicates that he is ready to throw his hat into the ring.

4. Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha

Okorocha is a former governor of Imo state and the current senator representing Imo West Senatorial District. Okorocha is not a stranger to contesting for the number one seat in the country. Before his emergence as the chief executive of Imo, he has tried two times unsuccessfully to be the president of Nigeria. He is generally regarded as a heavyweight politician with connections across the country that could help him actualise his ambition.

5. Governor David Umahi

The Ebonyi state governor is touted as one of the southeast politicians interested in replacing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Umahi defected to the ruling APC in November 2020 which sparked rumours about his presidential ambition. Although he has not announced his intention, political analysts say his body language suggests he is gearing up for the presidential race in 2023.

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

In a related development, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged Senator Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

2023: Buhari silently supporting Igbo presidency, says Okechukwu

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria and a chieftain of the APC, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Buhari is silently in support of an Igbo president in 2023.

Okechukwu also said some other prominent Nigerians are supporting the Igbo presidency project, but he didn't mention any names.

He also appealed to Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

