The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may come from the north in 2023

Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of Niger state, said on Friday, January 7, that the party has zoned the ticket to the north ahead of the party's primary

Aliyu also pledged to give his full supports to ensure that the former vice president succeed President Buhari in 2023

Minna, Niger - The dream of the people of the southeast to produce a presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election may have been dashed following a statement credited to a former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu.

The Nation reports that he said that the main opposition party in the country has agreed to pick its candidate for the 2023 presidential race from one of the zones in the northern region of the country despite its agreement that any candidate can contest the election.

Former Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu drum supports for Atiku's presidency. Credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that Aliyu disclosed this on Friday, January 7, when the Atiku Support Organisation visited him in Minna, the capital of Niger state.

I will support Atiku's candidature for the presidency

He added that he is confident that the success of the group, saying that the party’s decision is a result of the requests of members.

Aliyu said:

“In our zoning agreement, we have agreed to re-zone the North as requested by others but we have agreed written openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election.”

He further noted that the group has done wonderfully well by going round nooks and crannies of the country to ensure that former vice president Atiku Abubakar emerges as the party flag bearer and is elected president of Nigeria come 2023.

The national coordinator of the group, Victor Moses, thanked the former governor for his continued support for Atiku Abubakar even as 2023 approaches.

The PDP had recently zoned the position of its national chairman to the north-central, leading to the emergence of a former president of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, as the party’s national chairman in October 2021.

The party has, however, remained mum on which of the zones would produce its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Ayu had hinted at the likelihood of PDP choosing its 2023 presidential candidate by consensus but was silent on whether the party will zone the presidential ticket to a particular part region or zone.

He had said:

“If the PDP could come together to agree on a particular individual for chairman, it means it was capable too of coming together to produce one single candidate to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election."

