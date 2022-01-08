The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it has not zoned its presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections

Recall Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of Niger state, said that the party has zoned the ticket to the north ahead of the party's primary

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, insists that the decision on the zoning is based on consultations, discussions and consideration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, January 7, rejected the rumoured zoning of the party's presidential ticket to the north in 2023.

PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement shared on its official Facebook page, said the decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all issues.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it has not zoned its presidential ticket. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Ologunagba was reacting to a recent statement credited to a former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu that the main opposition party has agreed to pick its candidate for the 2023 presidential race from one of the zones in the northern region

He explained that the remarke is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The PDP spokesman emphatically stated that the party has not zoned its presidential ticket to any part of the country, adding that unfounded zoning claims should be completely disregarded.

2023: I’m no longer interested in becoming Nigeria's president, PDP chieftain makes u-turn after 3 attempts

Legit.ng previously reported that Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto state, said he is no longer interested in becoming Nigeria's president.

It was gathered that since his leaving office as Sokoto governor in 2007, Bafarawa had aspired for the presidential ticket at least three times.

Bafarawa was a presidential candidate on the platform of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) and in the 2007 presidential election he lost to the candidate of the PDP, the late Umaru Yar’adua.

2023: Northern group to draft Rotimi Amaechi into presidential race

Meanwhile, some amalgamated groups in northern Nigeria have stated their resolve to draft minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, into the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

Leadership newspaper reports that the position of the group followed the outcome of its meeting held in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 4.

According to them, Amaechi, the immediate past Rivers state governor had been a loyal member of the APC and should be rewarded with the presidency by party members.

Source: Legit.ng