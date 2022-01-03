There is a chance that Anyim Pius Anyim might emerge as a major 2023 presidential candidate from the southeast

This is as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has thrown his weight behind the senator to emerge as president in 2023

The Abia governor claimed that Anyim who had served as a Senate president has impressive credentials for the office

Obingwa LGA, Abia - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a former president of the Senate, is beginning to secure massive support.

Anyim was projected on Sunday, January 2, as a Nigerian of Igbo extraction who is capable of succeeding President Muuhammadu Buhari, Punch reports.

Governor Ikpeazu said Anyim is fit to succeed Buhari in 2023 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

This drum call was made by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia who received the erstwhile Senate boss at his residence in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa local government area of the state.

According to Governor Ikpeazu, Anyim is "a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria.”

The governor added that throughout the southeast and the entire nation, the achievements of Ayim "stands very tall”.

On his part, Anyim said he came to formally inform Ikpeazu and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) of his plans to contest for the presidency.

In a publication by Nigerian Tribune, Anyim boasted that the South East is the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next national leader.

2023: Igbo leaders finally endorse candidate for president

Meanwhile, leaders from the southeast and south-south geopolitical zones had decided to work together for the emergence of Moses Ayom as president in the 2023 race.

Led by His Royal Highness, Igwe Friday Ozochi (Ozochimere Eze 1), the leaders conferred on Ayom, a frontline contender for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC), the chieftaincy title of Ozo Ndi Igbo 1 of Nigeria (Saviour of the Igbo race in Nigeria).

He said:

“We cannot forget in a hurry the roles played by the Middle Belt in ensuring the unity of our country Nigeria from the time of the civil war to the contributions of prominent middle belt leaders like Joseph Tarka, Solomon Lar, Olusola Saraki and many others. Having said this, we have carefully and painstakingly watched through most of the leading lights from the Middle Belt region and have concluded that you, Mr. Moses Ayom, fits the role for the next president of Nigeria..."

