An aide to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that proposing a running mate for Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election is too early

Tunde Rahman said his principal is still having intense consultations with key political stakeholders on the possibility of running for the presidency

Rahman said that until consultations are over and Tinubu declares for presidency, that is only when the issue of a running mate can be relevant

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that it is too early to start making speculations on who could be his running mate in the much expected 2023 presidential election.

The Punch reports that Tinubu made the disclosure through his media aide, Tunde Rahman after the director-general of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said having a Muslim/ Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidency does not matter.

Tinubu's aide said a naming a running mate at this time would be premature Photo: Bola Tinubu

Jibrin had in a recent interview said that the religion of both a president and his vice cannot determine the quality of work they would be putting into the service to Nigerians.

However, in his reaction, Tinubu's aide it would be premature to discuss the issue of running mate when in the real sense, his principal is yet to publicly declare interest to run for the presidency.

Rahman said the APC national leader is still engaging in intense consultations with political stakeholders across the nation over his ambition to run for the number one seat in the country.

He added that Tinubu was in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city for private meetings with some of these stakeholders over the matter.

Rahman said:

“I think we should not jump the gun. When he makes that declaration, other things will follow. Until he does that I will advise that we don’t speculate on his presidential pairing."

"To do that will be tantamount to putting the cart before the horse.”

