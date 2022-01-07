Nigeria's electoral umpire, INEC, said it is determined to conduct transparent general elections in 2023

The commission on Friday, January 7, also stated that the date for the 2023 presidential election, February 18, still stands

INEC went on to disclose 2022 will be a very busy year because there will be a lot of preparations for the coming elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that there is no going back on the date for the 2023 presidential election, which is February 18.

During an interview with The Nation on Friday, January 7, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said nothing will change about the set date.

INEC said no plan to change date for 2023 polls

Source: Original

Okoye added that soon the commission will "meet to consider issues that may shape the 2023 general election and possibly consider the date for the release of the timetable and schedule of activities.”

Stating that 2022 will be a busy one ear for INEC, the commissioner disclosed that the chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has promised Nigerians that the commission will deliver on its mandate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He, therefore, urged all critical stakeholders to give their support so that INEC "can conduct free, fair and transparent elections.”

2023: Powerful name mentioned after Buhari spoke on his successor

Meanwhile, the leader of Arewa in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to support the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to succeed him in 2023.

Saidu noted that it was time for President Buhari to pay back for the massive support he got from the former Lagos governor in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

The northern group's leader recalled that in the political history of Nigeria, 2015 was the first time southwest politicians would throw their weight behind a northern candidate.

In his view, Tinubu took a major risk to forge a union between both regions just to see Buhari emerge as president.

He said:

”The results of the 2015 elections are in the public domain for all to see. The only part of the country that stood with the north for Buhari was the West. And it was the first time the North and southwest forged a common political unity..."

Source: Legit.ng