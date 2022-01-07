Governors under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to meet with President Buhari about its forthcoming national convention

The president and governors are scheduled to hold talks on Sunday, January 9, to decide a date for the conduct of the party’s convention

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong made this known after meeting with Buhari on Friday, January 7

There are indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February 2022 may hold.

This is coming as APC governors are set to meet with President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday, January 9, to decide on a date for the convention, Channels TV reports.

President Buhari is set to meet with governors of the APC to decide a date for the conduct of the party's national convention.

Recall that Buhari warned the party leadership of what may happen if they fail to close ranks to project APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the president in his office on Friday, January 7.

The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) said Buhari gave an assurance that nothing would stop the party from conducting the convention in February, Sahara Reporters added.

Uncertainty over APC national convention February date

In a previous report by Legit.ng, there were indications that the APC national convention slated for February 2022 is shaky.

This is coming as the APC national reconciliation committee set up by the ruling party to pacify aggrieved members failed to make headway three months after it was inaugurated.

Amid a large number of cases in court, the party fears that its national convention could be declared illegal if the suits are not withdrawn or concluded.

APC convention: Mustapha vows to end internal crisis as party chair

Meanwhile, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, promised to adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management if given the opportunity to emerge in the party's forthcoming national convention.

The Kwara state-born APC chieftain also promised to discourage a fire-brigade approach to party governance, adding that under him:

“All plans and programmes of the party would be well thought out, properly marshaled, strategically planned, and thoroughly debated before they are implemented.”

