Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the leadership of the APC

The Nigerian leader on Thursday, January 6, noted if the party fails to close ranks to project APC they might lose

Buhari stressed on the importance of unity of purpose among the leaders and other party members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been warned of what may happen if they fail to close ranks to project the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The warning was given by President Muhammadu Buhari in an exclusive interview with NTA which aired on Thursday, January 6.

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the leadership of the APC of what may happen if they fail to close ranks. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

According to Buhari, without unity of purpose among the leaders and other party members, APC might lose to the opposition.

He made the disclosure in reaction to the disagreement within the APC leadership, which is believed to be threatening the anticipated national convention of the party.

Buhari also said there is a need for a system in the ruling party, adding that APC should be structured bottom-up.

He said the people would be allowed to choose their preferred candidate from polling unit to national levels.

