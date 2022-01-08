The national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may hold in February despite calls for its postponement

Governors elected on the platform of APC and other stakeholders would meet on Sunday, January 9, to decide on the convention date

Simon Lalong, the chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), made this known on Friday, January 7

Aso Rock - Abuja - There has been disquiet among the ranks and files of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) concerning the party's proposed national convention.

The Punch reports that the party has decided to meet on Sunday, January 9, to decide a substantive date for the party’s national convention.

APC governors are ready to fix the date for the national convention. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, met with the president at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Friday, January 7.

Lalong noted while speaking with State House Correspondents, that deliberation at the Sunday meeting would centre on picking a date for the party’s convention.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Why we subscribe to national convention before presidential primary

He said the APC governors would insist that the national convention holds before the presidential primary.

The governor said:

“Some people like OUK (Orji Uzor Kalu) are pushing for the conduct of the presidential primary before the convention. That is not possible. The caretaker committee chairman of the party, who is also a governor, needs to return to his state and pay attention to governance.

“The idea of the caretaker committee is just for the members to oversee the party for just six months. Now, we are almost having them as an alternative to the party’s National Working Committee. That will not work. We want to put the convention behind us.

“Look at the PDP, they have held their convention and have moved on. We need not pay too much attention to distractions. The convention should hold so that we can face other issues in the party.”

Lalong, however, described Buhari’s caution during an interview as a wake-up call on the party to have a seamless convention to avoid disintegration, adding that the APC governors had assured Buhari that the convention would hold in February.

He added:

“I agree that all the times there are meetings, especially taking final decisions on the party; I’m always part of it and part of it was also why I visited the president and the president still stands committed that there must be an immediate convention.

“You know, when a convention is coming, there are fears here and there; some people will tell you it will work, some will say it will not work. I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but the visit to the president has already assured us and you know that there is already a notice that all the governors are meeting on Sunday. By Sunday we will tell you when we’re having the convention."

Buhari gives nod for convocation of APC national convention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there are indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February 2022 may hold.

It was reported that this is coming as APC

Governors are set to meet with President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday, January 9, to decide on a date for the convention.

The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) said Buhari gave an assurance that nothing would stop the party from conducting the convention in February.

Source: Legit.ng