Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally spoken about his rumoured presidential ambition within the APC

The former governor of Lagos state says he is still consulting widely over his ambition to become the number one Nigerian citizen

Tinubu made the statement when he received a group of northern elders led by Ambassador Lawal Mohammed Munir

FCT, Abuja - Former Lagos state governor and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he will not rebuff entreaties to him to seek the ruling party's presidential ticket ahead of the next general elections in 2023.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday, December 14 in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with some northern elders in the Nigerian capital.

The northern elders operating under the aegis of Alliance Committee were led to the meeting by their chairman, Ambassador Lawal Mohammed Munir.

Tinubu told the delegation that he would make a declaration at the right time after extensive consultations with friends and associates.

He added that he was also being careful not to distract President Muhammadu Buhari whom he noted deserves the cooperation of all genuine patriots to succeed in governance at this time.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying:

“I am not going to turn them (Nigerians) down, but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.

“But the president is still in office, I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today.

“So we will consult and make our programme known to the people later and the intention is clear. So you keep guessing.”

The leader of the group, Ambassador Munir on his part, said:

“The meeting ended very well. We are working for him. We are working for him because we know he will win the election when the time comes.”

2023: 16 APC Governors Backing Tinubu for Presidency, Says Adeyeye

Meanwhile, the national chairman, Southwest Agenda for Tinubu (SWAGA) Senator Dayo Adeyeye has said that 16 APC governors are solidly supporting the presidential aspiration of Tinubu.

Adeyeye, a former minister of works, disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Thursday, October 21.

He made the comment while inaugurating the parallel APC ward and local executives, adding that the governors have a keen interest in the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidential bid.

2023: Prominent Northern Group Declares Support for Tinubu

In a related development, the Arewa Youth Alliance for 2023 has drummed up support for former Tinubu, saying he is the best presidential material in 2023.

The group also charged all political parties to commence a process of adopting Tinubu as their sole candidate ahead of the election.

The group coordinator, Honourable Bello Lawan Bello, said the APC leader has all it takes to rule the country.

