Salihu Lukman has disclosed what members of the All Progressives Congress can do to avoid issues in the search for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor

Lukman, who is the director-general of Progressive Governors’ Forum of the party, said picking candidate outside the party is a threat to its internal unity

The APC chieftain, however, said that negotiations for Buhari’s replacement should be carried out internally

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Salihu Lukman, the director-general of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), has said that it would be counter-productive for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick its presidential candidate outside the party.

The Nation reports that Lukman said that pushing negotiation for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate outside the structures of the party is a threat to internal unity among the members and leaders.

Legit.ng gathered that the APC chieftain, however, canvassed for a strong and functional internal consultative mechanism to address differences and disputes between APC-controlled governments in the interest of the party

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 3, in Abuja, the APC chieftain said campaign and negotiation for power shift should be carried out within the party structures.

The Director-General of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman does not support the move of presidential candidate outside the ruling party. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Part of the challenge of excessive politicisation is that it also threatens the internal unity of APC members and leaders. For instance, excessive politicization in the country is influencing the decision of some APC leaders to push negotiation for the emergence of the party’s Presidential Candidate for 2023 elections outside the structures of the APC.

“This is now threatening the unity of leaders of APC. Around the whole question of power shift, some leaders of the APC have gone outside the structures of the party to mobilize support for the party to zone its Presidential candidate for 2023 to the Southern part of the country.

Daily Trust also reports that Lukman warned that the development is capable of eroding members’ confidence in party structures.

He said:

“It simply means loss of confidence on the structures of the party, which in this matter couldn’t have been the case. It is therefore important that a strong appeal is made to all APC leaders to develop more confidence to negotiate every matter, including the issue of power shift, within the structures of APC.”

Source: Legit.ng