Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it would ensure that the group gathers support from every region and ethnicity across Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The group said its leaders are planning on a zone-to-zone visitation of leaders all over Nigeria to call for support for an Igbo president

According to the group, it hopes to ensure that all political parties across the country field a southeast presidential candidate

With several arguments on why Nigeria's presidency should be zoned to the southeast region, the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said it has begun moves to secure presidential tickets for Igbo candidates from the region.

The Punch reports that Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the leaders from the organisation will visit other zones across Nigeria to solicit support for the Igbo presidency in 2023.

Ohanaeze want to gather support from all the region in the country Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the visits, the national publicity secretary for the group, Alex Ogbonnia, said Ohanaeze expects to start a visit to the other regions by January 21.

He said through the visits, the Igbo group will persuade other ethnic nationalities to convince all political parties to field the Igbo as presidential candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ogbonnia said:

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo will meet and top on the agenda is Igbo presidency and how to meet ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, to convince them that all the political parties should nominate the Igbo for president of Nigeria."

“Secondly, assuming that it works that way that all political parties nominate the Igbo, then we have no other work again or role to play because whoever will emerge finally will be an Igbo.”

The Guardian reports that the group had said that some highly placed politicians in Nigeria are plotting to frustrate the quest for the Igbo presidency.

The group said it would do all within its powers to ensure that an Igbo person is elected the president of the country.

The group also urged the Igbo people to prepare for what it described as “the horrible and shocking things” that would soon begin to unfold.

Shelve Your Presidential Bid to Preserve Nigeria’s Corporate Existence, Ohanaeze Secretary Tells Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 election, the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu has continued to generate reactions in the polity.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo penned an open letter to APC's national leader, urging him to lay aside his presidential bid.

The secretary of the group while counselling the former governor of Lagos state, advised him to key into the Igbo presidency cause.

Ohanaeze Sends Serious Message to Goodluck Jonathan Over 2023 Presidency

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been urged to strongly support the Igbo presidency in the year 2023.

The call was made by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo in an interview with its publicity secretary.

According to him, Igbos are suffering in the administration of Buhari because of the support for Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng