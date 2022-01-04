Former president Goodluck Jonathan has been urged to strongly support Igbo presidency in the year 2023

The call was made by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo in an interview by its publicity secretary

According to him, Igbos are suffering in the administration of Buhari because of the support for Jonathan

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that the Igbo spirit will be against former President Goodluck Jonathan if he fails to support the realisation of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in an interview with one of our correspondents in Enugu, said that the suffering Ndigbo were going through under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari was because of the support Igbo gave Jonathan.

Goodluck Jonathan has been urged to support Igbo presidency. Photo: Goodluck Jonatahn

Source: Instagram

Ogbonnia was asked to comment on a report (not in The PUNCH) that Jonathan on December 27 met South-South leaders coordinating his alleged plan to contest the 2023 presidency.

According to the report, the meeting was held at Aridolf Hotels and Spars, Yenagoa.

There have been reports that some northern All Progressives Congress governors were plotting Jonathan’s return to Presidency to assuage the South and enable the North to return to power after four years.

Commenting on the development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo spokesman stated, “The Igbo position on Jonathan’s (alleged) presidential ambition in 2023 is that the Igbo spirit will be against him, the totality of Igbo spirit will be against him and he should realise it.

“Because he is expected to support the Igbo; a form of spiritual reciprocity, to reciprocate the Igbo kind gesture towards him.”

