The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeyoye, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Obafemi Hamzat, and Babatunde Raji Fashola were among those who attended the 2022 Lagos state New Year thanksgiving service themed Songs of Thanksgiving.

Some of the activities of the session were prayers offered by Pastor Adeboye and Governor Sanwo-Olu as captured on the latter's Instagram post on Sunday, January 2.

The governor promised Lagosians a lot of projects for 2022 (Photo: jidesanwoolu)

Expectations Lagos

In what might be termed a prophetic declaration, the Lagos governor said 2022 will witness a milestone achievement, especially in the Lagos rail transportation system.

He disclosed that the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects are expected to begin commercial operations possibly in 2022.

Added to this, Sanow-Olu assured Lagosians that his administration's vision of establishing the largest Rice Mill in sub-Saharan Africa, and one of the largest in the world "will become a reality this year."

Speaking on other projects in store for the state, the governor revealed:

"Equally, construction work on the 37km 4th Mainland Bridge, which will be a circular link road, and the longest in Africa, and the Opebi-Ojota link bridge will commence this year. There are also a host of other projects that will be completed or advanced this year.

"While we continue to work towards giving everyone the Lagos of their dreams, we would also enjoin everyone to continue adhering to, and comply strictly with the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for safety as we go fully into the 4th wave of the pandemic."

