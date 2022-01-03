Malam Mai Mala Buni has emerged as the Man of the Year 2021 in an award organised by an online medium

Others recognised are Anambra governor-elect, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and Activist, Aisha Yesufu

One of Nigeria's respected journalists, Bode Olagoke was also recognised for his efforts alongside Governors Nyesom Wike and Inuwa Yahaya

Kaduna - The governor of Yobe state and caretaker committee chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Mai Mala Buni has emerged as the Man of the Year 2021.

Buni was given the award by Authentic News Daily, a Kaduna-based multiple award-winning online news medium.

Mallam Buni and Olagoke are among the winners of the Authentic News Award. Photo credit: APC/Bode Olagoke

Source: Facebook

A statement signed by Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, consulting editor of the medium and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 2, also named the Deputy Online Editor of Blueprint Newspaper, Bode Olagoke as the Journalist of the year 2021.

Olagoke is a Masters Degree holder in Media Arts from the University of Abuja, with a background in Mass Communication from the Osun State Polytechnic.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

With about 15 years of experience in the media sector, Olagoke has effectively covered internal security in Nigeria, paramilitary agencies, disaster response agencies and currently reporting politics among others.

According to the statement, the governor-elect of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, is the AUTHENTIC POLITICIAN of the Year.

Activist, Aisha Yesufu emerged Woman of the Year, while President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod emerged Sports Personality of the Year.

The statement congratulated the winners, while urging them to keep up the good works that earned them the recognition.

Other Awardees include; Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and his Gombe counterpart Inuwa Yahaya as Authentic Governors of the year, Kaduna state Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani as legislator of the year, among others.

In a related development, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has named the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, as its Man of the Year.

Making the announcement on Friday, December 24 at an event attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, the executive secretary of CESJET, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, said the NYSC DG was carefully selected after an online poll that featured four other prominent Nigerians.

Organisers of the award said the NYSC boss has been empowering hundreds of thousands of young Nigerians for self-reliance through the scheme.

NYSC DG, Ibrahim Shuaibu, Scheme Bag Prestigious Award of Excellence

Earlier, the NYSC scheme alongside Ibrahim was recently nominated for an award of excellence by a United Kingdom-based media group, The Nigerian News.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the group said Ibrahim will be recognised as a 'Pathfinder of Youth Empowerment at the event to mark the organisation's fifth anniversary.

In addition, the NYSC scheme will be awarded 'Most Outstanding Agency for National Unity and Development.'

Source: Legit.ng