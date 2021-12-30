Some clerics from the north central region of the country have called for support for a Benue indigene, Moses Ayom

The clerics said Ayom is the best candidate to vie for Nigeria's presidency in the 2023 presidential election

According to the clerics, it is important that other presidential aspirants who have been in the game for a while now to make way for Ayom

One of Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and the former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, have been urged to thrown in their support for Moses Ayom ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The call was made by the Christian and Muslim clerics from the north central region of the country on Thursday, December 30.

The clerics have called for support for Ayom ahead of 2023 Photo: Ahangba Angweh Fidelis

Source: Facebook

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the clerics made the call when they accompanied Ayom, a Benue state elder stateman to visit the president-general of Mdzough U Tiv, CP Iorbee Ihagh (retired), at his residence in Makurdi.

The clerics make their demands known

Speaking on behlaf of the clerics, Imam Muahammad Salisu, said they have come to a conclusion that Ayom is the candidate Nigeria needs at this critical moment of sustainable change.

Noting that the entire people of Middle Belt endorse Ayom, Salisu the presidential aspirant is credible and should be supported for the 2023 presidential election.

Also speaking, leading the Christian clerics, Archbishop Edward William, said for the purpose of equity, Ayom is the best presidential aspirant for 2023.

In his reaction on the calls made by the clerics, the Mdzough U Tiv said even as a socio-cultural body of the Tiv people worldwide, the organisation would give its blessing to the presidential aspirant.

He said such blessing would enable Ayom succeed in his bid to govern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng