It appears the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become the party of the people in Ebonyi state

All members of the defunct Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) have now decamped to the opposition party

Members of the ANN on Wednesday, Deecember 29, joined forces with the oppostion party after collapsing its structure

Ohaozara - A report by The Nation indicates that the entire structure of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) in Ebonyi has been structured into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dr. Laz Udeze, the national vice chairman of ANN in the southeast, announced the formal collapse at Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara local government area of the state.

Members of the Alliance for New Nigeria have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party. Photo credit: @officialpdpnig

Source: Facebook

Udeze led the state executive committee members headed by Dr. Hilary Nwele to defect to PDP.

It was gatthered that the party joined forces with the PDP to rescue Ebonyi from what it termed bad governance and mass poverty.

Vanguard also comfirming the report revealed that the PDP has become the party of the people. According to Udeze, said t because those who made it unattractive in the past had left.

Decampees include Martha Ebere Nwankwo, former coordinator, Ohaozara East Development Centre and the national chairman, Governor Umahi Empowerment Beneficiaries Association, GUMEBA.

The decampees were received at Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State during a reception organized by PDP in honour of the newly elected Chairman of the Party, Chief Tochukwu Okorafor Okorie.

