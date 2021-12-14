Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman has predicted that Senator George Akume will soon defect to the opposition

According to Ayu, he had earlier prophesied that Akume would join the APC and it came to pass, adding that the minister is on his way back to PDP

Akume, the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs was a governor of Benue state under the platform of PDP

The newly inugurated national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu says Senator George Akume, is on his way back to the poosition, Daily Trust reports.

Akume, a two-time governor of Benue under the PDP between 1999 and 2007, is the current minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu has predicted that Senator George Akume will soon defect to the PDP.

Source: Facebook

Ayu made the statement at the defection ceremony of John Dyegh, the House of Representatives member for Gboko/Tarka constituency.

According to him, he knew exactly what he was implying, adding that the minister who is leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northcentral will come back to the PDP as a prodigal son.

In another report by The Nation, the PDP national chairman urged the party to heartily receive him and accord him all necessary support.

While noting that Akume is coming back to the PDP, Ayi recalled how he earlier prophesied that the minister would hold the broom and he did.

He said:

“I earlier prophesied that Akume would hold broom and he did. Now I am prophesying that he will come back to the PDP. When he comes back, do not reject him but make sure you rehabilitate him because where he is now, he is not thinking straight.

