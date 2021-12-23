Calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is growing by the day especially by human rights groups

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has urged the federal government to release the IPOB leader

The group specifically want President Buhari to release Kanu before the Christmas celebrations on Saturday, December 25

FCT, Abuja - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu before Christmas.

The group told President Buhari that his integrity and credibility would be called to question if he failed to keep his promise to consider releasing Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu is currently in the detention of the Department of State Security in Abuja.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 22, and seen by Legit.ng, the national coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the national director of media, Zainab Yusuf, asked President Buhari to give a Christmas present to the southeast by releasing Kanu before Yuletide.

The group said releasing Kanu would be the beginning of sober reflection and negotiations for lasting peace in the southeast and the entire country.

Part of the statement read:

“HURIWA hereby reminds President Buhari that, as someone who has seen it all and has served the country in different capacities, it will be disheartening not to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to end any public prosecution in the interest of Nigerians.

“When confronted with an appeal for Kanu’s release, the president, who gave the positive signal of his (Kanu’s) imminent freedom, has spent ample time without keeping the promise he made to statesmen from the southeast region.”

Igbo leaders meet Buhari in Aso Rock over Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that notable leaders from the southeast geopolitical zones on Friday, November 19, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa over the detention of Kanu.

The leaders were led by elder statesman, Mbazulike Amaechi and a former governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Also in the delegation to Aso Rock were Bishop Onuoha, Mr. Tagbo Amaechi, and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

Bianca Ojukwu begs Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

In a related development, former Nigerian ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, has pleaded with President Buhari to release Kanu.

Mrs. Ojukwu made the plea while speaking at the 10th memorial anniversary of her late husband and Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, organised in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Friday, November 26.

She urged the president to consider the plea made by the Igbo leaders during their recent visit to the State House, Abuja, asking for Kanu’s release.

