The Ondo South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Monday, December 27, at Okitipupa town hall welcomed new members.

According to leaders of the party, the PDP in the south will not discriminate against new members from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

While welcoming leaders to the meeting, Elder Amos Fadope, state vice-chairman (south) appreciated members from the six local government areas of the senatorial district for creating time to attend the meeting despite the festive season.

Fadope in a statement made available to Legit.ng, called for the oneness of members and the need to eschew anything that can bring division in the party.

Elected officials present

Elected federal legislators, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, and Hon. Kolade Akinjo (representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency) took advantage of the meeting to give an account of their activities, bills and empowerment programmes at the National Assembly.

Other leaders emphasised what the senatorial district will gain from the unity of purpose rather than bickering.

PDP chieftains present

Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, Prince Ola John Mafo, Chief Tunde Akindehin, Senator Omololu Meroyi, Senator Yele Omogunwa all spoke, emphasizing the strategic position of the southern senatorial district and to improve on the records of 2019 elections in which the only senator was delivered in addition to two of the three House of Representatives seats.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were the state deputy chairman, Apostle Tola Alabere, Hon. Mike Omogbehin, Hon Oladipupo Ajani, Chief Oyedele Ibini, Chief Mrs Esther Ebiwonjumi, Engr. Rapheal Ademulegun,Hon Felix Olatunde, Mrs Banke Sutton, Hon. Sola Ebiwonjumi, Hon. Niyi Adebusoye, Hon. Nasiru Akinromade, Solomon Tunyan, Suffy Uguoji among others.

The southwest zonal organising secretary, Benson Amuwa as well as members of the state executive committee, Moses Awofade, George Die, Mrs Jeti Adesida and many others were all in attendance.

The leaders resolved that all the new members who joined the party from APC and ZLP must not be discriminated against as unity is central to victory at the general elections come 2023.

