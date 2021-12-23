Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has not had it easy with attacks from many notable Nigerians over his comment on the Niger Delta region

One of such attacks is from an elder statesman from the Niger Delta region, Chief Edwin Clark, who accused the ex-president of hating on the people of the region

Chief Edwin Clark said Obasanjo's hatred for the Niger Delta region and its people is disappointing

An elder statesman from the Niger Delta region, Edwin Clark, has written an open letter to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Clark in his letter accused Obasanjo of having undeserved hatred for the people of Niger Delta, Nigeria's oil-rich region.

The Punch reports that Clark said that the former president has continued to exhibit a disappointing display of his hatred against the people from the region.

Edwin Clark has accused Obasanjo of having undeserved hatred for the people of the Niger Delta region Photo: Chief Olusegun

Source: Instagram

Clark who was reacting to Obasanjo's recent attack on the national secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ebipamowei Wodu, accused the former president of double standards.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He alleged that Obasanjo has continued to talk tough and insist that resources found in any state belong to the entire country but has kept mum over the gold reserve in Zamfara state.

Nigeria's mineral and natural resources for all?

The Vanguard also noted that Obasanjo's outburst at the summit against the people of Niegr Delta is disappointing.

Clark said:

“With all due respect, Your Excellency, your outburst towards your fellow participant in a summit to which everyone present was invited, is, to say the least, disappointing, when you displayed a hate attitude against the people of the oil-producing states in Nigeria."

"You openly interjected both Wodu and Mr O’Mac Emakpore each time they tried to speak."

Clark also challenged Obasanjo to invest the same level of energy he ushers towards the resources in the Niger Delta to Zamfara and other states of the country.

He asked:

“By the way Your Excellency, may I ask you, why have you not made a similar outburst against the open declaration of the governor and the people of Zamfara state that the gold under their soil belongs to them?

“Where was Your Excellency when people went to the Villa, accompanied by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to present a gold bar to President Muhammadu Buhari mined by the government and people of Zamfara state, as their property?”

Save Nigeria Movement accuses Obasanjo of divisive comments

The criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has not been taken lightly by some organisations in Nigeria.

The Save Nigeria Movement has condemned the comments of Obasanjo who implied that Buhari has nothing more to offer Nigerians.

The group stated that the former president has no moral right to criticise Buhari, adding that his comments are capable of heating the polity.

Obasanjo finally opens up on why he does not support the agitation for the Yoruba nation

Obasanjo had reiterated his commitment to being loyal to Nigeria as a country

The former president said he has never and will never be in support of the agitation for the Yoruba nation.

Obasanjo also called on all Nigerians including leaders across the country to continue to work towards keeping Nigeria as one indivisible nation.

Source: Legit.ng