Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated his commitment to being loyal to Nigeria as a country

The former president said he has never and will never be in support of the agitation for the Yoruba nation

Obasanjo also called on all Nigerians including leaders across the country to continue to work towards keeping Nigeria as one indivisible nation

While agitations have taken the centre stage of most activities of groups or individuals, the former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he remains loyal to the unity of Nigeria.

The Nation reports that the former president said he would never support the agitation for a Yoruba nation or the disintegration of Nigeria as a country.

Obasanjo has said that he is forever loyal to the unity of Nigeria Photo: Chief Olusegun

Speaking while meeting with leaders of socio-cultural organisations at a retreat on inclusive security organised by the Global Peace Foundation in collaboration with Vision Africa, Obasanjo said Nigeria's unity is core.

He also said that he would never support the various groups calling for the disintegration of the country.

The Guardian also reports that the former president said he is committed to a united Nigeria and would continue to ensure that Nigeria stands as an indivisible nation.

He said:

“One thing that we’ve together in common is Nigeria.

“I have never used Yoruba Nation, and I will never, because I believe that my Nigerianess is bigger than my Yorubaness, and neither my Yorubaness or Nigerianess should stand in the way of each other."

“For me, my Nigerianess is very important because I am more than what I should have been as a Nigerian than as a oduduwa republic man, and I believe that should be the case for everyone of us."

