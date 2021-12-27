Governor David Umahi is begging for the Igbos to be given a chance to take over power from President Buhari in the next presidential election

The Ebonyi governor believes that if someone from the region takes over, he will not only make Nigeria proud but solve its issues

According to the governor, all the Igbo people are asking for is not to be marginalised and to get a fair share of opportunities

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the southeast to produce Nigeria's next president in 2023.

Umahi, who is also the chairman of South East Governors’ Forum is optimistic that any Igbo man that is given the opportunity to rule Nigeria would fix the problems of the country in four years, Daily Sun reports.

According to the governor, contrary to what some people are saying, the Igbo people love the nation and want to be part of it.

Umahi wants Nigeria's next president to come from the southeast. Photo credit: David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

He said what the people from the region really want is about getting their fair share of the opportunities available in the country, and not going their separate way.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Umahi disclosed this when he received Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, and that of Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar, who paid him a Christmas homage at his Umunaga Uburu country home.

Restating his love for the country, he said would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari because he is a detribalised leader.

The governor told his visitors:

“You go to Kano, you go to Jigawa, you see how our people are being treated, if you see what these people have done for this country, you would doff your cap for them.

“I believe in the unity of this country, I believe in the oneness of this country and I have no apology for my love for Mr. President. When you go close to him, you will see a man that is detribalised.

Why southeast deserves 2023 presidency

Jide Ojo, a veteran political analyst and columnist with reputable newspapers, in an interview with Legit.ng shared his views regarding the agitations on power shift ahead of the 2023 elections.

He stated:

"I believe in equity, justice and fairness. I believe the power should not only be zoned to the south but southeast. Even though I am a Yoruba by ethnic grouping, I believe that we have had eight years of Obasanjo presidency in the southwest. We have also had another eight years of vice presidency of Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

So, the southwest can no longer cry of marginalisation the way they were doing between 1993 when the presidential election was annulled and now. And I believe, in the spirit of equity, justice and fairness, that power should shift to the southeast."

Source: Legit.ng