The former Imo state government, Rochas Okorocha has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation

Okorocha at a burial ceremony urged the youths in the country to channel their agitations right by voting come 2023 and not vent on traditional rulers

The Nigerian politician Okorocha, who was emotionally heartbroken, said that Imo state was gradually turning to Afghanistan

Imo state- Former governor of Imo state and the lawmaker representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has appealed to youths to stop attacking monarchs because of failure of governance in the state.

Okorocha, made this call on Wednesday, December 22, at Eziama Obierie in Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, during the burial service of Jemimah Nwosu, mother of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, The Punch reports.

Senator Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha (Owelle Ndi Igbo) storm Ugwumba Uche Nwosu mother's burial reception ground live at Eziama Obaire Nkwerre LGA. Photo credit: Rochas Rochas

Source: Facebook

The Senator said:

“Imo is bleeding because of insecurity.”

Instead of taking a violent approach, Okorocha asked youths to wait till 2023 and vote out bad governance through an electoral process.

The lawmaker who wept said this was not the same state he governed for eight years and handed over in 2019.

He said six serving governors could not attend the funeral rites because of the insecurity in the state.

Okorocha added:

“I want to appeal to the youth to stop venting their anger of bad governance by killing innocent citizens. This is not the Imo I used to know."

Source: Legit.ng