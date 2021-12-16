The criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is still a trending topic

The Save Nigeria Movement has condemned the comments of Obasanjo who implied that Buhari has nothing more to offer Nigerians

The group stated that the former president has no moral right to criticise Buhari, adding that his comments are capable of heating the polity

FCT, Abuja - The Save Nigeria Movement has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of inflaming passion and raising tension in the country through his recent statements.

The group made the accusation at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Thursday, December 16, urging the former president not to jeopardize the security of the country.

Addressing journalists at the briefing, Rev Solomon Semaka, Convener of the Save Nigeria Movement, alleged that Obasanjo is planning to discredit the Buhari-led administration.

He continued:

“Media reports further indicate Obasanjo plans to co-opt past heads of state, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and some respected elder statesmen among which is a former federal commission, Pa Edwin Clark into the massive drive to divide the country.

“All these antics are in a bid to discredit President Buhari's administration efforts having surpassed former president Obasanjo's two terms in office both as military and civilian head of state.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's antecedents are scary if allowed to fester. The Save Nigeria Movement is deeply concerned that Obasanjo would choose to inflame passions and raise tensions at this critical point in time when the federal government is consolidating on security.

“Former President Olusegun is urged to reconsider his personal agenda as it can only jeopardize national security. To this end, the movement is suspicious of the former president and calls all Nigerians to speak in one voice against him.

“The Save Nigeria Movement is inclined to caution the former president to have a rethink if his personal intentions will not promote peace and unity in the country.

“This appeal is also a word of caution that should Obasanjo be bent on heating the polity and raising tensions, Nigerians will know who to hold responsible and demand for the law to take its full course.”

Rev Semaka said the group expects nothing but selfless service to the nation and moral support from people like former Obasanjo and not fanning the embers of disunity.

He added that Obasanjo has no moral right to be dissatisfied with the modest achievements of the Buhari administration, adding that he didn't do better during his time in power.

Northern youth group berates Obasanjo for criticising Buhari

Similarly, the Northern Youth Assembly (NYA) has berated Obasanjo for criticising President Buhari.

Obasanjo had, at a retreat in Abuja on Monday, December 13 said Buhari had done the best he could and that expecting him to do anything more is akin to beating a dead horse.

But in a statement sent to Legit.ng by one of its spokespersons, Mohammed Hussani Bauchi, the NYA said Obasanjo's criticism was not done in good faith, adding that such comment from the ex-president would mount additional pressure on the already fragile state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Nasarawa governor says Nigerians will appreciate Buhari more after 2023

Meanwhile, Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has said that Nigerians will appreciate President Buhari more after he leaves office in 2023.

According to the governor, the president has done a lot for the country which many citizens will not see until he leaves office.

Sule made the comment while speaking to State House Correspondents on Tuesday, December 14 after a closed-door meeting with the president at Aso Rock, Abuja.

