The government of Imo state has sent an apology to the Anglican church and all those who felt insulted by the manner police officers invaded a church to arrest Uche Nwosu

The state's commissioner for information insisted that the arrest within the church premises stands condemned

Declan Emelumba added that his boss, Governor Hope Uzodinma, will never support any act that disrespects the church

The Imo state government has accused some people of whipping up public sentiments against it over the arrest of Uche Nwosu during a church service on Sunday, December 26.

A statement by Declan Emelumba, the state commissioner for information and strategy, condemned the action of the police, saying the government is not in support of any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies, Daily Sun reports.

The people of Imo state celebrated the return of Uche Nwosu after his arrest. Photo credit: Nwanne Uche Nwosu

The statement read in part:

"For the avoidance of doubt, while the government believes that no stone should be spared in the effort to rid the state of criminality and banditry, it will not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies."

Legit.ng had reported that there was confusion as policemen stormed the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziam Obire, in Nkwerre LGA of Imo state shooting in the air as they whisked Nwosu away.

Imo government apologises

Emelumba said the arrest of Nwosu within the premises of the church could have been avoided and shared the government's regrets over the manner it was carried out by security agents, Channels TV reports.

An apology has been tendered to the Anglican Church and those who felt slighted by the manner the police invaded the church to carry out the arrest.

The commissioner noted that his boss, Governor Hope Uzodinma, has a lot of respect for the Anglican Communion and will never support any act that will disregard the place of worship.

Police desecrated the church

A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, earlier aired his views concerning the arrest of Nwosu, who is Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law in church and he said it is not acceptable.

He believes that the act by the security agents desecrated the church and it should not be taken lightly.

Chidoka added that the Nigerian Police just fell to a new low under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari which according to him is clueless.

