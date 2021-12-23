The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, said the opposition PDP now has what it takes to return to the presidency in 2023

Wike who worked for the change of the change of the immediate past national leadership of the PDP said the new leadership led by Iyorchia Ayu will help defeat the ruling APC

The Rivers state governor, therefore, charged the new PDP chairman to come up with the strategy to ensure the party returns to power at the federal level

Oyigbo LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of River state says the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now has good leadership in place to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

A statement by the Governor Wike's media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, indicates that he said this at the flag-off of the Oyigbo-Okoloma Road in Oyigbo local government area which was performed by the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, on Wednesday, December 22.

Governor Wike hosts the PDP chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, in Rivers, says the new leadership will help the party win the presidency. Photo credit: Rivers State Government House

Governor Wike said concerned stakeholders fought for the change of the immediate past national leadership of the PDP because they wanted to reposition the party to win the presidency in 2023.

He said such change of leadership at the national level was also to avert a situation of doom for the opposition party.

The Rivers state governor, therefore, urged the PDP national chairman to brace up to the task ahead of him and capitalise on the opportunity he has to effect positive change in the party and return PDP to the presidency.

PDP chairman Ayu speaks

In his remarks, Ayu commended Governor Wike and PDP governors for spreading development to every nook and crannies of their states.

According to him, the APC-controlled government is busy borrowing money from foreign creditors and increasing the debt burden on Nigeria while PDP governors were visible and delivering dividends of democracy.

Ayu berated APC governors, saying one of them has abandoned his governorship responsibilities in his state to reside in Abuja to do party chairmanship job in apparent reference to Governor Mai Mala Buni who the is the APC caretaker committee chairman.

He said added that another one allegedly hid N19 billion in the bank instead of providing development to his people.

Ayu also said his leadership would ensure they increase the number of states controlled by the PDP, produce majority membership of the National Assembly and clinch the presidency in 2023.

He gave assurance that the PDP, under his watch, will allow internal democracy to flourish.

Be careful of your next choice, Wike tells Nigerians

Similarly, Governor Wike had earlier warned Nigerians to be wary of whom they trust with the governance of the country.

Specifically, he called on Nigerians not to trust members of the APC in 2023.

According to him, the ruling APC has set Nigeria 20 years backwards in just six and half years of its misrule. The governor disclosed this at the inauguration of the Rivers State Government Safe Home that was performed by the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel in the Borikiri axis of Port Harcourt on Wednesday, December 15.

Wike in big trouble as APC levels huge allegations against him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Wike was accused of being dishonest in his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari over the delay in signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The allegation was laid against Wike by the chairman-elect of the APC in Rivers state, Emeka Bekee.

Bekee while speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, December 19, alleged that Governor Wike had threatened to file a suit against President Buhari should he sign the bill into law.

