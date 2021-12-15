Nyesom Wike has urged Nigerians to be more careful of members of the All Progressives Congress in 2023

Nigerians have been urged to to be wary of whom they trust with the governance of the country. This was the position of Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

Specifically, he called on Nigerians not to trust members of the All Progressives Congress in 2023.

According to him, the ruling APC Federal Government has set Nigeria 20 years backwards in just six and half years of its misrule, Punch Newspaper reports.

Nyesom Wike has urged Nigerians to be more careful in their choice of who to entrust with the responsibility of governing Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

The governor disclosed this at the inauguration of the Rivers State Government Safe Home that was performed by the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel in the Borikiri axis of Port Harcourt on Wednesday, December 15.

He said:

“So, we must be careful of dealing with those who are not serious. A party that is not serious, that has set our country 20 years back. We must be very, very careful."

