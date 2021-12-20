Nigerians have been warned not to believe in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

According to Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, the party had nothing to show for its 16 years in power

Lawan who was with ANPP until 2013, regretted that the country’s wheel of progress was halted under the PDP

A message has been sent to Nigerians ahead of 2023 presidential election. The message was sent by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The message is this: Don't believe the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Why? The president of the Senate says the main opposition party had nothing to show for its 16 years in power, The Nation reports.

He said this after Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said he would recruit 3,700 youthful personal assistants (PAs) across the 11 local government areas of the state.

Ahmad Lawan warned Nigerians not to believe in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Photo: Ahmad Lawan

Source: Facebook

Lawan said it was disheartening that the 16-year reign of the PDP was a waste. The Senate president regretted that the country’s wheel of progress was halted under the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“The PDP ruled the country for 16 years, deceiving Nigerians. The money they got during their reign was mind-blowing. But they did nothing to better the lives of Nigerians. As a matter of fact, the bulk of the money ended up in private pockets.

“The performance the APC-led administration in the last six years far outweighs what the PDP claimed to have done in the last 16 years.”

Retired military colonel reveals when PDP will return to Aso Rock

Meanwhile, a retired military officer, Colonel Austin Akobundu, says PDP will return to the Presidential Villa in Abuja popularly known as Aso Rock in 2023.

Akobundu who served as the immediate past national organising secretary of the PDP in an interview said Nigeria as a country and its people have seen the worst days since 2015 when the All Progressives Congress assumed office.

He said since taking over power from the PDP in 2015, the APC has not offered anything tangible to Nigerians.

APC sends a strong message to PDP about returning to power

The ruling APC has said that the opposition party, PDP, is no alternative in terms of governing the people of Nigeria.

The APC said the main opposition going by its antecedents has nothing to offer Nigerians because the electorates are intelligent.

John Akpanudoudehe, the national secretary of the caretaker committee bragged that the people will not replace APC with the PDP in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng