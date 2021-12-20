The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured Nigerians of its return to power come 2023 general elections

This was made clear by the immediate national organising secretary of the opposition party, Austin Akobundu, in a recent interview

Akobundu said the administration of the ruling APC has offered nothing worthwhile to Nigerians

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retired), has said that the opposition party will return to the Presidential Villa in Abuja popularly known as Aso Rock in 2023.

Akobundu who served as the immediate past national organising secretary of the PDP in an interview with Vanguard said Nigeria as a country and its people have seen the worst days since 2015 when the All Progressives Congress assumed office.

Colonel Akobundu said the PDP will be returning to Aso Rock in 2023 Photo: Uko Nkole

Source: Facebook

He said since taking over power from the PDP in 2015, the APC has not offered anything tangible to Nigerians.

He queried:

"Look at the country today and tell me what the All Progressives Congress, APC has to offer. Look at the last election, did we not win?"

"Things have gone so bad in the country and Nigerians are fed up with the APC."

Akobundu further added that the maladministration of the ruling party led by President Muhammadu Buhari has only delivered untold hardship to Nigerians.

He said the PDP has taken position and is ready to take over power at the presidential level from the APC.

Akobundu said:

"Besides the maladministration of the APC, our party is engaging and reengaging to ensure that we get it right and it is clear that Nigerians are with us."

"So clearly, the PDP will win. We are already working on strategies to ensure that our votes count.

