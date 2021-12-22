Ahead of the 2022 Ekiti state governorship election, the opposition PDP has revealed that the aspirants would be given leverage regarding their decision-making process

This decision was reached when the aspirants met with executives of the party during the two-day reconciliation meeting by the party

Meanwhile, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed that 17 aspirants and other stakeholders attended the meeting

Abuja- The opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured members that it will not impose its position on the 17 aspirants in the run-up for the 2022 governorship elections.

This is as the aspirants met with stakeholders at a two-day reconciliation meeting to reach a truce concerning the 2022 governorship elections, The Punch reports.

The meeting convened in Abuja by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee began on Monday evening, December 20 and ended on Tuesday, December 21.

Giving the position during a press briefing at the end of the meeting, the new PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the people will be allowed to decide for themselves, The Nigerian Tribune added.

The aspirants

He disclosed that the 17 aspirants and other stakeholders who attended the reconciliation meeting have been asked to return to the state to continue their efforts and report back to the national leadership.

Ologunagba said:

“We are not imposing any position. Ekiti people will decide what they want to do and we will only be a moderator and to help them in achieving the goal of uniting the party."

