The assent of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the president has continued to cause some controversies within Nigeria's political ecosystem

There have been trading of words and continued allegations and counter-allegations on why the president is yet to assent to the bill

In a new move, the Rivers state governor has also been accused of playing political games on public information about the bill

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has been accused of being dishonest in his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari over the delay in signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The allegation was laid against Wike by the chairman-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Emeka Bekee.

Wike has been accused of playing mind games over the Electoral Act Amendment Bill matter Photo: Secretary to the Rivers State Government

PM News reports that Bekee while speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, December 19, alleged that Governor Wike had threatened to file a suit against President Buhari should he sign the bill into law.

Bekee said Wike's threat followed the passing of the bill by lawmakers of the National Assembly

He said:

“That was even before the bill was submitted to President Buhari for assent."

Bekee however, said he was shocked that in less than three weeks, the governor has made a 360-degree u-turn on the issue and has become an advocate of the passage of the bill.

Channels Television had reported that Wike had said that President Buhari had no reason whatsoever not to assent to the bill.

He called on all political stakeholders to prevail on the president to ensure that he signs the Electoral Act Amendement Bill into law.

He added:

“Governor Wike is diminishing the character and stature of Rivers people before Nigerians. We are not unstable, deceitful and duplicitous people. Far from it!”

INEC sends an important message to President Buhari over Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replied to Buhari’s letter on some grey areas in the bill transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

According to sources, INEC claims the bill contains substantial provisions that would lay a solid foundation for important improvements in the electoral process.

The electoral umpire says the bill is capable of deepening public trust, public confidence and overall credibility of the elections and the electoral process.

Femi Falana accuses APC governors of prevailing against Buhari assent to the bill

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accused of influencing the decision of the president the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Femi Falana (SAN) said the governors do not want the president to assent to the bill which has since been passed by the National Assembly.

According to Falana, the governors are aware that manipulation of election results would be difficult with the provision of electronic voting on the new bill.

