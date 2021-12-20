Governor Hope Uzodimma has predicted that APGA will never get close to federal power or win the presidency

The Imo state governor made the prediction following the agitations by some south easterners that it is the turn of the Igbos to rule Nigeria

Governor Uzodimma said Igbos should rather focus on the two major political parties in the country -the APC and the PDP

Owerri - Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has likened the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to a tricycle popularly called Keke Napep in some parts of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma said the party will never get close to federal power or win the presidency for the Igbos.

Governor Uzodimma has dismissed APGA as a regional party that can help the political aspirations of the southeast. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

APGA is currently the ruling party in Anambra state and it is popularly referred to as a party for the Igbos.

The party was founded by Dim Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, the Nigerian Army colonel who led the Igbos to war from May 1967 to January 1970.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Daily Independent reports that Uzodimma made his position known on page 70 of his new book ‘Reflections On The Igbo Question.’

Stating his reasons, the Imo state governor said APGA is generally viewed as a regional party since its founders labelled it as an Igbo party.

He wrote:

“The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA ) will never come close to federal power. Ever since its leadership found delight in tagging it an Igbo party, it has been confined to the back benches as an ethnic party.

“The bitter truth here is that tribal or tribe-based political parties are divisible and sectional. As a vehicle to political power, it can only be likened to a tricycle or Keke NAPEP, which can only take you around within short distances, but not without the scourging heat of the sun in the dry season and the messy drench of downpours in the rainy season.

“Join a Keke-NAPEP on a long distant journey through a federal highway and you stand the chance of being knocked down, or out, by a luxury bus, a trailer or a whirlwind. On all scores, you lose. So too will those who want to get national leadership using ethnic-based political parties.”

On what the Igbos can do to get the presidency, Uzodimma said they must remain in national political parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party and reach out to other members of the party across the country.

APGA says APC won't win in Anambra like in Imo state

Meanwhile, a former national chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh has said his party is ready to confront the APC, governorship candidate in the just-concluded Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, in court.

Umeh was reacting to Uba's statement that he was robbed of his mandate and that he would do everything possible to reclaim his mandate in court.

Speaking on the development at his country home, Umeh said APGA’s lawyers are fully prepared for the legal challenge, warning that what happened in neighbouring Imo where the Supreme Court granted victory to Uzodimma won't happen in Anambra state.

Party chieftain: Soludo’s victory will inspire APGA to take over southeast in 2023

Recall that the chairman of APGA in Abia state, Augustine Ehiemere, has declared that with the victory of Soludo at the Anambra governorship election, the party is now set to claim more states in the southeast come 2023.

Professor Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, won the election on the platform of APGA.

Speaking during a press conference in Umuahia, the Abia capital, Ehiemere gave quit notice to all other parties in the southeast.

Source: Legit.ng