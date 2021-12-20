Many children have been orphaned due to the continued crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Benue state

This revelation was made by the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, at a thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 19

The governor also urged residents of the state and other well-meaning Nigerians to do everything possible to support children who have been orphaned in the society

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday, December 19, said that the growing number of orphans in the state is becoming alarming.

Daily Trust reports that Ortom blamed the invasion of herders in the state and the incessant killing of Benue residents as the root cause of the orphaned children.

Ortom has called on well-meaning Nigerians to support orphaned children. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Twitter

He said many children in the state are living as orphans while some others are in one internally displaced person's camp or the other due to displacement by herders' attacks.

The governor also called on well-meaning individuals to support orphans and vulnerable children as he noted that God would honour such a gesture.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ortom said:

“Those who are taking three square meals should remember the vulnerable people.”

A seeming bleak future for Benue state children

According to the Punch, with growing attacks and killings in the state, the future for Benue children seems to be bleak.

He said:

“Some became orphans because terrorist Fulani herdsmen have killed their parents."

“Three years ago, my wife and I picked up four orphans from the Mama Abaypr Orphanage and we have been taking care of them since.”

“I have orphans whom I have trained too. Some bear their parents’ names and some, who do not know their parents, bear my name.

Governor Ortom sends a strong message to President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Ortom had sent a birthday message to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor in his message to the president said President Buhari must act fast in terms of the security situation across the nation.

Ortom said the country is collapsing under the present administration due to the activities of bandits and insurgents, especially in the north.

My people may soon resort to self-help, Benue senator warns

The insecurity in Nigeria has become a worrisome issue, one that bothers the well-being of the people in the present day.

A senator of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue state has expressed dissatisfaction over the way security of lives of its people are being tampered with.

Senator Abba Moro also expressed deep concern regarding the way the issue is handled by the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng