In what was meant to be a birthday message to President Muhammadu Buhari as he turned 79 years on Friday, December 17, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue let his heart out on the state of the nation under its leader.

Governor Ortom joined family members, friends, associates, political loyalists to wish the president well on such a memorable day, The Cable reports.

The Benue governor in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, stated that the country is collapsing under the present administration due to the activities of bandits and insurgents, especially in the north.

Ortom lamented that with the reign of kidnappers and bandits, the roads have become a death trap to innocent Nigerians who simply go about their daily businesses.

He wailed that what is even more painful is that none of those involved in the criminal acts has been arrested.

The statement said:

“To some, the president is a father, to others, grandfather while yet to others, he is a great grandfather who should understand that Nigeria at the moment is collapsing due to the activities of terrorists who have continued to destroy the very foundation of the unity of this country.

“Daily, people are slaughterd like animals either on their farms, at home or roasted to death while travelling from one destination to another with video clips showing the faces of the killers. Yet, no one has been arrested.

“The roads have become booby traps where the citizenry are scared to travel on, for the fear that they may be kidnapped for ransom or in some cases killed outrightly. It is an open secret that no one is safe in this country any longer.

“The president should not listen to sycophants who may not be telling him the truth that all is well.

“All is not well with Nigeria right now, Mr President. You must therefore take urgent steps now to pull the nation back from the precipice before it is too late."

Governor Ortom criticises Buhari's administration, describes it as worst in handling critical matters

Meanwhile, Ortom had again criticised the president’s way of handling pertinent matters in the country.

The governor slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the worst when it comes to the handling of security matters.

Legit.ng gathered that Ortom had on Tuesday, August 24, expressed disappointment at the way the president has handled certain critical matters in the country, especially insecurity.

